After Naseem Shah, Mohammad Shehzad Lands Into Age Fudging Issue; Set To Miss U-19 WC

The issue of age-fudging has suddenly gathered spotlight after Indian cricketer Manjot Kalra (a member of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2018) was banned for two years for the offence. Two more players – Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi – are also being investigated in the case. Age-fudging has also landed young Pakistani cricketers in hot water. After Pakistan's 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah courted controversy for allegedly hiding his real age, another young Pakistani player - Mohammad Shehzad - has been accused of hiding his age.

Mohammad Shehzad age fraud

Pakistan’s U19 all-rounder Mohammad Shehzad is the latest addition to the age-fudging saga. He has been withdrawn from the Under 19 World Cup. According to a leading media portal, in January 2019, a video emerged where Mohammad Shehzad had stated that his date of birth was 5 February 2004. However, he has now revealed that he is 14 years old and his date of birth is 10 October 2005. Following recent exploits in age-group cricket as well as a good performance against Bangladesh U16 in Pakistan, Mohammad Shehzad was included in Pakistan’s U19 squad for the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup.

Graeme Swann accuses Shoaib Malik of age fraud

Recently, former England spinner Graeme Swann shockingly accused Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik of lying about his age during the 2017 Champions Trophy. Former cricketers including Rashid Latif had slammed Pakistan Cricket Board over the age-fudging controversy. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former wicket-keeper batsman hit out at PCB by saying that the national team's players are going to U-19s, the U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s and U-13s "back to their mothers' laps". He then urged PCB to correct the ages and not to destroy its reputation by working with "crooked diploma doctors".

Naseem Shah dropped from Under 19 World Cup squad

Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah's name has been withdrawn from the U-19 World Cup squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This came days after cricketers made a plea to the body to not allow Naseem Shah to play the in the event as he had international experience.

