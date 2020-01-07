The Debate
After Naseem Shah, Mohammad Shehzad Lands Into Age Fudging Issue; Set To Miss U-19 WC

Cricket News

Pakistan’s U19 all-rounder Mohammad Shehzad is the latest addition to the age-fudging saga. He has been withdrawn from the Under 19 World Cup. Read more.

Naseem Shah

The issue of age-fudging has suddenly gathered spotlight after Indian cricketer Manjot Kalra (a member of India's Under-19 World Cup team in 2018) was banned for two years for the offence. Two more players – Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi – are also being investigated in the case. Age-fudging has also landed young Pakistani cricketers in hot water. After Pakistan's 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah courted controversy for allegedly hiding his real age, another young Pakistani player - Mohammad Shehzad - has been accused of hiding his age. 

Also Read: Teen Pacer Naseem Shah's Name Withdrawn From Pakistan's U-19 Squad By PCB

Mohammad Shehzad age fraud 

Pakistan’s U19 all-rounder Mohammad Shehzad is the latest addition to the age-fudging saga. He has been withdrawn from the Under 19 World Cup. According to a leading media portal, in January 2019, a video emerged where Mohammad Shehzad had stated that his date of birth was 5 February 2004. However, he has now revealed that he is 14 years old and his date of birth is 10 October 2005. Following recent exploits in age-group cricket as well as a good performance against Bangladesh U16 in Pakistan, Mohammad Shehzad was included in Pakistan’s U19 squad for the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup. 

Also Read: Hafeez Doesn't Want Naseem Shah To Play U-19 World Cup, Wants Him To Focus On These Areas

Graeme Swann accuses Shoaib Malik of age fraud 

Recently, former England spinner Graeme Swann shockingly accused Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik of lying about his age during the 2017 Champions Trophy. Former cricketers including Rashid Latif had slammed Pakistan Cricket Board over the age-fudging controversy. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former wicket-keeper batsman hit out at PCB by saying that the national team's players are going to U-19s, the U-19s are going to U-16s, U-16s to U-13s and U-13s "back to their mothers' laps". He then urged PCB to correct the ages and not to destroy its reputation by working with "crooked diploma doctors". 

Also Read: Pak Vs SL: Naseem Shah Cries After Dedicating 1st 5-wicket Haul In Tests To Late Mother

Naseem Shah dropped from Under 19 World Cup squad 

Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah's name has been withdrawn from the U-19 World Cup squad by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This came days after cricketers made a plea to the body to not allow Naseem Shah to play the in the event as he had international experience.

Also Read: Naseem Shah: Childhood Coach Brushes Off Age Fudging Claims With Andy Roberts Reference

Published:
