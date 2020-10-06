Rohit Sharma Poised To Surpass Suresh Raina's Top Dream11 IPL Record In Abu Dhabi

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma is considered to be one of the most prolific batsmen in world cricket, especially in limited-overs cricket. The right-handed batsman is a vital cog in Mumbai's star-studded batting line-up and has been instrumental in the franchise's meteoric success over the years. As the defending champions gear up to face a resilient Rajasthan side on Tuesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking yet another record in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma is currently tied with Suresh Raina with 38 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. The Mumbai-based cricketer is just one half-century away in achieving the feat of scoring the most number of 50s for an Indian player. Rohit Sharma has shown glimpses of form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 with two mighty innings of 80 and 70. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer in the league, is next-in-line with 37 fifty-plus scores to his name. David Warner, with 45 half-centuries, tops the list of most 50s in the Dream11 IPL.

Chances of Rohit Sharma surpassing Suresh Raina are very high with the latter opting out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 citing 'personal reasons'. It will be interesting to see if the Mumbai captain achieves the glorious milestone in the team's fixture against the Rajasthan side. With Virat Kohli also not far behind, the race between the two is bound to excite fans of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma total T20 runs: Mumbai captain nears the 9000-run mark

The elegant batsman has made a significant impact in limited-overs cricket over the years for India as well as for the franchises he has represented over the years. Rohit Sharma is on the verge of entering the 9000-run mark in the shortest format of the game as he is just 82 runs away. The 33-year-old also became only the third batsman after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli to enter the prestigious 5000-run club in the Dream11 IPL. The Rohit Sharma total T20 runs figure stands at a mammoth 8,818 in 333 T20 encounters. With 444 boundaries to his name, Rohit Sharma is also inching closer to hitting 450 boundaries in the league.

Mumbai lock horns with Rajasthan on Tuesday

Mumbai are positioned at the second position of the Dream11 IPL points table with three victories in their five matches. Rajasthan started their campaign with consecutive wins, but then faced two defeats on the trot. Rohit Sharma has featured in 21 matches against the Rajasthan side and has 455 runs to his name including two half-centuries.

Image source: Rohit Sharma Instagram

