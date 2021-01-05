Rohit Sharma Or Mayank Agarwal For SCG Test? VVS Laxman Makes His Pick And Reasons It Out

Indian batting legend VVS Laxman shared his thoughts on the Indian Cricket Team's potential playing 11 for the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the SCG. He also spoke on the performance and the fighting spirit displayed by the Indian Cricket Team in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Look who's joined the squad in Melbourne 😀



A warm welcome for @ImRo45 as he joins the team 🤗#TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/uw49uPkDvR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2020

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman said, “Well, I think, see a lot can be talked off the field but I think the reply and a very a fitting reply has been given by the Indian Team. It’s obvious that once you’re bowled out for 36, various cricket experts will think that Virat Kohli leaving the series and Shami being ruled out, the Indian team could sort off disintegrate and could result in a very poor outing in the remainder of the series. But credit to the entire team, support staff, the way they bounced back positively. I would say to my viewer friends and experts, never rule out anything, especially not the Indian Cricket Team.”

Also Read IND Vs AUS 2020: CA Provides First Glimpse Of SCG Pitch As Indian Fans React; See Picture

Laxman speaks on Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

The former middle-order batsman also spoke about how the availability of Rohit Sharma in the Test team setup will change how the team selection approaches the playing XI for the India vs Australia 3rd Test. Laxman said, “Well, Yeah! Definitely one of the batsmen has to miss out, probably Rohit Sharma will come in place of Mayank Agarwal, because Rohit, since the South Africa series has been a regular opener. He has a tremendous record as an opening batsman."

Also Read Gautam Gambhir Reveals Biggest Motivation In Life Post Retirement, Fans Laud Ex-cricketer

Laxman added, "I think The Indian Cricket Team will be very pleased to have Rohit Sharma back, especially when Virat is not there, you want more experience in the Indian dressing room because now is the perfect opportunity for us to go 2-1 in Sydney and then probably win 3-1. Rohit Sharma himself would like to showcase his talent because I always feel that his style of batting and talent is very suited for the Australian wicket. So, if he gets his eye in, if he sees through the new ball, I’m sure that a big hundred is on the cards as far as Rohit’s batting is concerned.”

Also Read Andre Fletcher Takes Stars To Win With '2' SCORCHING Catches In Same Game: WATCH

India vs Australia 2020: Tests so far

After an embarrassing loss in the first test, the visitors were without the services of captain Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. In the absence of Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue were lead by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane. Under his leadership, the visitors registered an impressive win in the second match of the ongoing India vs Australia 2020. Rahane rose to the opportunity and played all his cards at the right time as the Indian team completely dominated the hosts at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Winning the second test by eight wickets on the fourth day, the Indian team levelled the Test match series 1-1 as they now head to Sydney for the third test match.

Also Read India Vs Australia: KL Rahul Injures His Wrist During Practice, Ruled Out Of Last 2 Tests

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.