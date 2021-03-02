Rohit Sharma Pokes Fun At Pujara's Resilience, Shares Picture 'after Fielding For 2 Days'

Team India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma made fun of Cheteshwar Pujara's resilience after a grueling fielding session. Rohit was taking a dig at how Pujara would make the fielders toil hard with his batting techniques in red-ball cricket.

'This is us ringing Pujara’s door bell': Rohit Sharma

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sharma had posted an image of him as well as chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav having a good time during the fielding session. The Indian limited-overs vice-captain then went on to mention that this is them (the 'Hitman' & Kuldeep ) ringing Pujara’s doorbell and scampering, after fielding for two days.

This is us ringing Pujara’s door bell and scampering, after fielding for 2 days 😀 @cheteshwar1 @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/iuYZwxLBaF — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 2, 2021

The number three Test specialist had faced 525 deliveries during his stellar innings of 202 against Australia in Ranchi in March 2017 and thereby, surpassed Rahul Dravid's record of 495 deliveries that had taken him to register his career-best score of 270 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

'Pujji' had put up a remarkable batting performance on a tough Johannesburg wicket which had an uneven bounce in January 2018 against South Africa where it took him 53 balls to get off the mark and eventually went on to score 50 runs off 179 deliveries.

However, arguably the best innings of his Test career was against Australia in series-deciding fourth and final Test at 'Gabba' Brisbane. The Test specialist had shown a great amount of grit & determination during the second innings of the historic Test match.

The Gujarat cricketer made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics. He stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries.

The Rajkot batsman might not have taken his team past the finish line after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins. Nonetheless, he had done his job and ensured that India did not concede the game from the position they were in at that point in time.

Youngster Rishabh Pant then anchored the Indian chase with an unbeaten 89 as the Men In Blue successfully chased down 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin and also register successive Test series triumphs on Australian soil.

