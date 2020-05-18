Rohit Sharma Gives Virtual Tour Of ₹30 Crore Mumbai Apartment On Social Media: Watch

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma's rise to stardom has been nothing short of exceptional. Having struggled in the initial stages of his career, the Mumbai Indians skipper has gone onto establish himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in limited-overs cricket. He has broken innumerable records and is toe-to-toe with Team India skipper Virat Kohli in terms of being the highest run-getter in the T20I format.

Keeping the records aside, Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his performances so well financially that he lives a lavish lifestyle. The cricketer came from a middle-class family and lived in a small 1 bedroom flat in the Mumbai suburb of Borivali. For a player who struggled in terms of managing money to pay his school fees at a young age, cricket has helped him earn millions, due to which he is now living in in a splendid apartment in the posh area of Worli in the same city.

Rohit Sharma house in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma lives in Worli's Ahuja Apartment along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. According to an The Economic Times report, the cricketer bought the flat back in 2017, the same year he got engaged to Sajdeh, who was also previously his business manager.

The Rohit Sharma house in Mumbai is worth ₹30 crore and according to a report in Architectural Digest India, the area is spread across 6,000 square feet with a 270-degrees view of the Arabian Sea. This cricketer had earlier given a glimpse of his house during a promotional video for Adidas India, in which he is urging his fans to stay healthy, workout and stay indoors during the lockdown.

In the video, the balcony of the Rohit Sharma house is visible and it is decked with timber wood furniture and offers ample space for Sharma’s quarantine workouts and fitness regime. Apart from the spacious balcony, the Ahuja Tower flat also showcases 3 standard bedrooms, each of which can be converted into a family room, guest room and a kid's bedroom.

For business meetings and a creative work corner, there’s a separate study/library room. The house also has a walk-in closet offered as part of the apartment’s carpet area. Other luxury features at the Ahuja Tower also includes a clubhouse and entertainment area, complete with spa, Jacuzzi, mini-theatre, yoga room, cigar room, wine cellar and a business area.

Rohit Sharma net worth

When it comes to the Rohit Sharma net worth details, the Mumbai Indians skipper earns money through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2019, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated ₹124.5 crore, as reported by MSN.

The Mumbai batsman also earns ₹15 crore from his commitment to the Mumbai Indians, while has an annual BCCI contract that ensures Sharma earns ₹7 crore being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

Disclaimer: The above Rohit Sharma net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.