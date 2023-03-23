Rohit Sharma Reveals How Shreyas Iyer 'freakish Injury' Took Place; 'He Was Sitting...'

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma spoke about Shreyas Iyer’s injury that ruled him out of India vs Australia ODI series and is likely to rule him out of the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as well. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Rohit made the revelation after India lost the third ODI by 21 runs, which resulted in a 1-2 series loss at home. Sharing details, Rohit notably mentioned that the 28-year-old suffered the ‘freakish injury’ out of nowhere.

"Players are frustrated as well. They want to play they do not want to miss out. So yeah, I mean it is a little sad, but at the end of the day, you cannot really do too much. I can see, and I can vouch for it, that the people working behind the scenes are working really hard with all these layers and freakish injury can happen at any point in time like Shreyas [Iyer] was the best example,” Rohit said.

How did Shreyas Iyer pick his injury?

Iyer fielded for India in the first two days of the Ahmedabad Test but did not come out to bat in India’s only batting innings in the match. “He was sitting the whole day and he just went to take a knock. And you know the injury happened to him. And there is nothing you could do about it, and I mean, the only thing we can keep in mind is managing players and giving them enough breaks. And I think from our side we are doing that," concluded Sharma.

Iyer joined a long list of injuries that the Indian cricket team has seen in the recent past. While pacers Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah are out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, India also misses out on Rishabh Pant’s services. Rishabh was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year, which is expected to keep him out of action for the entire 2023.

"Missing the players who are actually playing XI players"

"Look, yeah, it is concerning because ... we are missing the players who are actually playing XI players, you know ... they regularly play in the playing XI. But honestly, everyone is trying their best to get everyone on the path, we have been focusing a lot on the management of the players, which is why you keep seeing we have to rest certain players at a certain point in time,” Rohit said.

"Obviously when you play so much cricket injuries are bound to happen. So not looking too much into it... what is available to you, what's in your hand, you can control that, and we are just trying to control all of that,” he added. The concern over Shreyas’ participation in the IPL 2023 also extends to his participation in the ICC World Test Championship and the ICC ODI World Cup.