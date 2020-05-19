Rohit Sharma Reveals MS Dhoni's Advice To Him While Scoring 209 In Australia ODI In 2013

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is one of the most destructive batsmen of modern times. The right-handed batsman, who broke into the Indian team a decade ago, was cited as one of the brightest talents in cricket. Rohit Sharma has gone onto become a veteran in the limited-overs formats of the game and is slowly establishing himself in the Test circuit.

Rohit Sharma reveals MS Dhoni's advice during his maiden ODI double ton

The Mumbai lad is the only batsman in the world to score three double-centuries in ODIs. Rohit Sharma's first double ton came in 2013 against Australia when he scored 209 off 158 balls. Now, Rohit Sharma has revealed former skipper MS Dhoni’s advice during his maiden double century. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni stitched a crucial partnership of 167 runs for the fifth wicket and the former has revealed that the plan was for him to bat all the way as he was the set batsman, while MS Dhoni was going to take more risks for India to score faster.

The match was a series-decider and Rohit Sharma was out in the last over of the innings. However, he had managed to scored 209 with the help of 12 fours and 16 sixes. Rohit Sharma revealed that MS Dhoni asked him to bat till the end while he would take the attack on the opposition. MS Dhoni also scored a vital 62 runs off just 38 balls and helped India in putting a gigantic total of 383 runs.

In an Instagram live session with Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma said he never thought he would score a double hundred. He added he just wanted to bat. Rohit Sharma said that it rained a bit and he along with Shikhar Dhawan, remained not out till the break. Soon Dhawan got out and Kohli was run out as well. So he took over the responsibility.

Rohit Sharma mentioned that Suresh Raina and he shared a good partnership but lost Yuvraj Singh early. Rohit Sharma further said that he batted with MS Dhoni till the 48th over. Rohit Sharma revealed during the partnership, MS Dhoni kept on talking and discussing things with him.

Rohit Sharma said that MS Dhoni told him that he is the set batsman and the team needs him to bat till the 50th over but Dhoni himself would be the one taking chances. India won the match by 57 runs and also bagged the series 3-2. Rohit Sharma was not only awarded the Player of the Match but also got the Player of the Series award.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER