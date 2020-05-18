'Shane Warne Made Me Look Like A Fool', Says Virat Kohli As He Recalls IPL 2009

India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that former Australian spinner Shane Warne made him look like a fool during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009. Kohli was doing an Instagram live session with India football skipper Sunil Chhetri and during the chat, the latter played a rapid-fire round with Kohli.

Chhetri asked Kohli: "You need three runs of the last ball, you can choose the bowler, I am giving you two options-- Shane Warne or Waqar Younis".

Kohli replied: "Firstly Shane Warne hardly bowled during the death overs and secondly I would believe in my ability to score off the yorkers bowled by Waqar Younis."Shane Warne made me look like a fool during IPL in 2009. I played him again in 2011 in Rajasthan, nothing significant happened there. He did not get me out, I did not score many runs against him. After the match, he came up to me and said never say anything back to the bowler, but obviously I did not listen (laughs)," he added.

Kohli names Rhodes as the best fielder

In the rapid-fire round, Kohli named former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes as the best fielder at backward point. Chhetri also asked Kohli about one innings he would have liked to play from the past.

To this question, Kohli replied: "Desert Storm, Tendulkar's semi-final innings of 140+ against Australia in Sharjah in 1998". The comparisons between Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar keep growing and many have picked the current Indian skipper to break the records set by Tendulkar.

'No need to look back': Virat Kohli

Recently, the Indian skipper had posted an image of himself on Instagram. It is a still of his innings against the West Indies of the T20I series that was played in December last year. However, what makes it more interesting is that of the batting megastar kneeling down on one knee and holding the top of the bat's handle in a typical 'Baahubali' style. Take a look.

