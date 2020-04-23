Rohit Sharma Keen To Play Cricket Behind Closed Doors For Fans To Enjoy It On TV

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) was scheduled to start on March 29 but later postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the situation in the country didn't improve as the India lockdown was extended to May 3. This resulted in the IPL 2020 getting postponed indefinitely.

Rohit Sharma seconds the idea of playing IPL 2020 behind closed doors

Now, the captain of the most successful franchise in the IPL, Rohit Sharma has seconded the idea of playing the IPL 2020 behind closed doors. The chances of the tournament being held this year look grim and it seems like the cash-rich league will be called off in all likelihood. However, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma reckons that even if the matches are played in front of empty stands, there would be something for the fans as they will be treated to some delight on their television screens.

While speaking to India Today, Rohit Sharma said it would be a little strange to play in the empty stadiums and added that he doesn't know how the fans will take it. Rohit Sharma further said that he had to go back a long way and think about how he started playing cricket with nobody watching him when he was a child. He also said that he didn’t have the luxury of playing in these luxurious stadiums and added that he thinks life will go back to that.

Rohit Sharma said that whatever rules the board comes up with, they will follow that and try and play some sort of cricket. He also said that people will be able to watch them play on television which was something to look forward to. He added when the stadiums will get opened they would get to know how it's going to be planned out.

Rohit's comments come a day after The Times of India reported BCCI President Sourav Ganguly claiming that no cricket will be played in India in the near future even behind closed doors as the coronavirus pandemic does not seem to be subsiding in India and that human lives are much more essential than playing sport.

If the IPL 2020 is called off, the BCCI is set to incur humongous losses. According to a research report by the Howden Insurance Brokers, a private organisation that brokers insurance deals for several IPL teams, they had removed coronavirus from their coverage clause by the time BCCI contacted their insurance company. Reportedly, the BCCI is looking at a loss of around ₹5,000 crores.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER