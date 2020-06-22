Danielle Wyatt Reveals IPL Team She Wishes To Play For And It Is NOT Mumbai Indians

Danielle Wyatt is a cricketer playing for the England women’s team. The 29-year-old English international all-rounder has 74 ODIs and 109 T20 internationals to her name. Danielle Wyatt was also part of the England team that won the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup held in England. She also seems to have a special connection with the Indian team and its players. As a result, Danielle Wyatt recently revealed the IPL team she wishes to play for if given a chance.

Danielle Wyatt would play for RCB if given the chance

While speaking to Cricket.com, on a variety of topics, Danielle Wyatt picked the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the team she would like to turn up for. Daniell Wyatt said that while she doesn’t mind any team, she supports RCB because they have several great cricketers and it would be cool to feature for them. She also listed out some of the RCB players, as he favourites such as Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers as well as ex-RCB star Chris Gayle.

Danielle Wyatt shared a special bond with RCB players

The fact that Danielle Wyatt wants to play under Virat Kohli for RCB in the IPL may not be surprising for cricket aficionados. Danielle Wyatt seems to share a great rapport with a few Indian players who play for RCB. Danielle Wyatt first came to the limelight when she proposed Virat Kohli in 2014.

Danielle Wyatt had tweeted "Kohli marry me," in April 2014, sending the Twitter and cricketing world into a frenzy. However, as everyone knows Virat Kohli went on to marry Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and the tweet of Danielle Wyatt congratulating the couple again made the headlines.

Kholi marry me!!! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 4, 2014

But the huge admirer of Virat Kohli managed to meet him when the Indian captain came to England during India’s tour of England in 2014 itself. Elaborating on the meeting between the two, Danielle Wyatt had told the press that she was gifted a bat by Virat Kohli and that she couldn’t be happier.

Danielle Wyatt also seems to share a great camaraderie with RCB legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Danielle Wyatt and Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen engaging in playful banter on Instagram multiple times, although she recently disclosed that she has never met Chahal in person till date. However, she considers him very good at his craft and a humorous person. Seeing Danielle Wyatt engage with RCB's Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal, it is no surprise that she wants to feature for RCB in the IPL.

Due to her performances, Danielle Wyatt has been a part of both the editions of the women’s IPL. Danielle Wyatt played for the Supernovas in 2018 and Velocity in 2019. Therefore, even if not for RCB, Indian fans may get a chance to see her in action during the women’s edition of IPL 2020, if it takes place this year.

Image Courtesy : instagram/danniwaytt28