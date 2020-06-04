Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Lead Illustrious List Of National Awards 2020 Nominees

Quick links:
National Awards 2020 is a ceremony that takes place every year on August 29 in order to commemorate and reward the best athletes and coaches of the nation. The date August 29 has been picked to give away the rewards as it's the birth anniversary of hockey legend Dhyan Chand. It is also celebrated as the National Sports Day in India.
The ceremony takes place at the Rashtrapati Bhawan with the President honouring the recipients. Sporting associations across the country have nominated their top athletes for the National Awards 2020. The nominations for the awards have been made, however, there has been an extension made on the deadline, which could see more names being added to the list.
As far as cricket is concerned, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated Rohit Sharma for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honour of the in the country. It is an annual award presented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The award is presented to the athletes for their spectacular and most outstanding performances in the field for a period of four years at the international level.
On the other hand, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan along with women’s team cricketer Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. The Arjuna Award is presented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as a recognition of outstanding achievement in sports. The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a bronze Arjuna statue and a scroll. It is presented to the athletes by the President. Let's take a look at all the nominations for the Arjuna award.
