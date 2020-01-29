Rohit Sharma Smashes 26 Runs In 1 Over To Bring Up Quickfire Fifty Against Kiwis

India are currently playing New Zealand in the third T20I against New Zealand. After having won the toss, the Kiwis invited the Men in Blue to bat. Both the openers gave India a blistering start as they raced off to 69/0 at the end of the powerplay.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma took Hamish Bennett to cleaners

The over that stood out in the powerplay was the sixth over bowled by Hamish Bennett where he conceded 27 runs. On the first ball of the fifth over, KL Rahul took a single and gave the strike to Rohit Sharma. What followed was a display of power-hitting at its best. Rohit Sharma pulled the second delivery over deep square leg for a maximum and followed it up with a lofted drive over long-off for another maximum.

Hamish Bennett decided to change his line by going with a wide yorker and Rohit Sharma carved it over the backward point to fetch himself a boundary. On the penultimate delivery of the over, Bennett, not learning from his mistake, bowled the wide yorker again and Rohit Sharma much like his previous shot steered it for yet another boundary. The final delivery was a decent one but Rohit Sharma shuffled and lifted it over the bowler's head. For a moment it seemed like he has miscued it but the short-boundary ensured him yet another maximum.

NZ vs Ind: Rohit Sharma brings up 10,000 international runs as an opener

Milestone Alert - Rohit Sharma now has 10K international runs as an opener 👏👏



HITMAN on the go 💪 pic.twitter.com/cVUXdOeWut — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020

With the way Rohit Sharma is batting, they look on course to a huge total. At the time of writing this article, India scored 92/1 at the halfway mark of their innings. KL Rahul lost his wicket to Colin de Grandhomme while trying to play the cut shot.

New Zealand are trailing the series 0-2 to India. They were beaten in their first two games comprehensively. It's a do-or-die game for them and the Kiwis will look to pull things back quickly to ensure that India don't post a big total.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER