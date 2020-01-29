NZ Vs Ind: Aakash Chopra Tips Rohit Sharma To Open In New Zealand Tests

India are currently playing New Zealand and have a 2-0 lead after they beat the Kiwis comprehensively in the first two games of the 5-match T20I series. The visitors have a tough task ahead of themselves to make a come back in the series against this formidable Indian side. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting February 5 and post that both the sides will compete in a two-match Test series beginning February 21. Looking at India's scintillating form, India are firm favourites to win the Test series.

The squad for Tests against the Kiwis has not been picked yet. It will not be an easy task for the selectors as KL Rahul who had fallen out of favour from the Test side has returned to his form with a bang. Rohit Sharma has also turned into a Test star in one series, having fired on all cylinders at home against South Africa in October 2019.

There is Mayank Agarwal as well who made an impressive Test debut in Australia in 2018-19 and slammed his first double hundred in the series against the Proteas. Moreover, the young Prithvi Shaw has also been picked in the place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan for the New Zealand ODIs and if he gets to deliver, then there could be yet another claim for the opening slots in Tests since Shaw has made his name in that format.

One fan took to Twitter and asked a question to former India Test opener Aakash Chopra over his choice for the opening positions given the in-form KL Rahul has also been picked. To that. Aakash Chopra said that it was a no brainer. Aakash Chopra, who chips in as a cricket commentator-analyst, said his choice would be Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

Aakash Chopra has his say on India's openers for Test series against New Zealand

Both Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were in red-hot form against the Proteas in the home series last year, putting up a 300-plus partnership too. India would not like to tinker with their winning formula and are expected to go ahead with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal as openers. They last won a Test series in New Zealand in 2008-09 under MS Dhoni.

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA INSTAGRAM