Virat Kohli Amused As Kevin Pietersen Lashes Out At Reporters For Twisting Headlines

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the world into a turmoil. All schools, colleges, borders, malls, theatres etc. have been shut down which has brought the entire world to a standstill. Sporting events have also been at the receiving end of this deadly virus as most of them have either been postponed or called off.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) was also postponed. This has resulted in free time galore for cricketers and they are making the most out of it certainly by interacting with fans and teammates on social media.

Kevin Pietersen gives stern warning to journalists

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has also been immensely active on social media. Kevin Pietersen was recently seen talking to India's explosive opener Rohit Sharma. Kevin Pietersen had yet another prominent guest on Thursday in the form of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The duo of Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli discussed a variety of topics ranging from their days together at RCB to India's improved fielding standards.

But Kevin Pietersen was extremely vocal about the nature of the interview. Before Kevin Pietersen got going with the interview, he said that Virat Kohli and he are just having a friendly conversation and he realizes a lot of people are interested in the conversation. The Englishman said that both of them are talking as friends by going back in 2009 to reminisce their IPL days and have some fun.

Kevin Pietersen further added that this is not for any journalist to twist the conversation and create ridiculous headlines. He added that if journalists wish to do that, it will finish the conversations between people who are trying to give their fans some content.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was amused by Pietersen's warning as he interrupted the Englishman and asked him to hold on. Virat Kohli asked the former England captain to not worry about it as no one would have heard what he said indicating that the journalists would do it anyway. Virat Kohli asked Pietersen to carry on saying whatever he said was going to be off anyway.

IMAGE COURTESY: VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM