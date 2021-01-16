Rohit Sharma Trolled For Nickname 'Hitman' By Australian Media Thanks To Prithvi Shaw

Indian bowlers mopped up the Australian tail on Day 2 for 369 as the hosts managed to add just 95 runs to their overnight score. While the two debutants, T. Natarajan and Washington Sundar, picked up three wickets each, one-Test old Shardul Thakur also claimed a three-fer to collect the first trio of scalps in his Test career. For Australia, centurion Marnus Labuschagne (108) and captain Tim Paine (50) became headline acts with the bat.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Australia wrapped up for 369

India vs Australia 4th Test: Rohit Sharma’s moniker by Cricket Australia with hilarious caption

On Day 1 of the Gabba Test, opening batsman Rohit Sharma and substitute fielder Prithvi Shaw were involved in a fielding goof-up. As the Australian batsmen ran for a quick single, nearby fielder Shaw made an attempt to throw the ball at the non-striker’s end. However, Prithvi Shaw ended up hitting his senior teammate Rohit Sharma, who was standing near the stumps.

Cricket Australia shared a 14-second video of the same on their social media accounts. In the caption, they wrote “Is that why he's called 'Hitman'?”, thus taking a hilarious dig at Sharma’s nickname. Here is a look at the on-field incident through Cricket Australia’s Facebook page.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 62-2 in 26 overs. They are trailing behind Australia’s first-innings total of 369 runs by another 307 runs. Opener Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Nathan Lyon for 44 while Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion earlier in the innings for just seven. Cheteshwar Pujara (8*) and Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane (2*) are currently batting at the crease.

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

