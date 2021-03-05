Virat Kohli Keeps Cricket Aside To Motivate FC Goa Ahead Of ISL 2021 Semi-final: WATCH

FC Goa co-owner Virat Kohli sent a 20-second heartwarming message for the team after they reached their fourth consecutive playoffs in the Indian Super League (ISL). FC Goa will play against Mumbai City FC in the first leg of the ISL semi-finals on Friday before the two sides meet again on March 8. The other semi-finalists are NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagun.

Virat Kohli sends a special 20-second message for FC Goa ahead of the semi-final

Ahead of the semi-final between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC, FC Goa's co-owner Virat Kohli sent an inspirational message for the team in a video. Kohli said, "I truly believe that consistency leads to excellence and there is no better example of a team that has been as consistent as us. I am really really proud of the boys for making it to the playoffs fourth season running. We are all here rooting for you every step of the way. Come on Goa!"

Heartfelt message incoming from our co-owner, @imVkohli, who's as elated as all of us on our 4th straight playoffs. 😍#RiseAgain #ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/WVkR11BEwd — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 3, 2021

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

FC Goa and Mumbai City FC lock horns in the first leg of the ISL semi-finals on Friday, March 5 at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

India vs England 4th Test

While Virat Kohli's ISL side look for a place in the finals of the Indian Super League, Kohli himself sets his sights on sealing the India vs England test series. India currently lead the series 2-1. The India vs England 4th Test is currently underway and as things stand, India trails by 139 runs in the first innings on Day 2.

The India vs England 4th Test will be telecast live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England 4th Test live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the India vs England 4th Test live scores and updates, fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket.

Virat Kohli net worth

As Virat Kohli's popularity continues to increase so does his net worth. Kohli was the first Asian and the first cricketer to reach over 100 million followers on Instagram. As a result of this rising popularity, the Kohli net worth stands to be at $25 million as per Forbes' World's Highest-Paid Athletes list in 2020. Kohli is now the 66th highest-paid athlete in the world.

