'Distressing & Disturbing': Rohit Sharma Unable To Come To Terms With Sushant's Demise

Reacting to the shocking death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian opener Rohit Sharma asserted to be distressed by the untimely demise. Bollywood actor and television star Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling from his Bandra home on Sunday.

Disturbed by the news, Sharma asserted that it is hard to come to terms with what has happened.

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

READ: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dead; found hanging at his home in Mumbai's Bandra

Cricketers mourn Sushant's demise

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shikhar Dhawan mourns demise; extends condolence

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Mumbai Police at actor's residence; no suicide note found yet

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput dead: Akshay Kumar expresses shock over actor's demise