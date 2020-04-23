Rohit Sharma Wary Of Australia At Home With David Warner, Steve Smith Back In The Team

India beat Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series in 2018-19 as they recorded their first-ever Test series win Down Under. The series win wasn't as sweet for Virat Kohli's men as it came in the absence of two of their leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner. The Australian duo was facing a one-year ban due to the infamous 'Sandpapergate' scandal in March 2018.

Rohit Sharma wary of Australian threat after return of Steve Smith & David Warner

Now, India batsman Rohit Sharma has reckoned that the upcoming Australia tour will be a different ball game altogether because of the return of Steve Smith & David Warner after serving their ban. Rohit Sharma also expressed his excitement for the Australia tour. While speaking to India Today, Rohit Sharma said it will be a great Test series. Rohit Sharma added that it will be a different ball game altogether with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Rohit Sharma also said that as a team, India are playing their best cricket. Rohit Sharma also pointed out that they have got their best bowlers and batsmen in the right frame of mind. Rohit Sharma further said that they are quite looking forward to that series and added that if it happens, it will be a great series to be part of.

There is still a cloud of uncertainty looming over the tour Down Under because of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia has shut its borders for foreigners till September. The T20 World Cup 2020 is also set to be played in Australia in October. It would be interesting to see how Cricket Australia manages to tackle the situation and schedule the two series.

BCCI not keen for a five-match Test series against Australia?

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has proposed an idea for organizing a five-match Test series against India with all the matches to be played in a single city. This proposal was put forward by Cricket Australia in order to diminish the threat of the coronavirus. However, a BCCI official has come out with a reaction to the proposal.

The BCCI official, in an interview with The Indian Express, said that the board had not given a thought over Australia's proposal of playing a five-match Test series. The official added the T20 World Cup is fast approaching and Australia is currently under lockdown until September with no foreigners allowed to enter the country. The official also said that the BCCI wants to see how things go in the future. Only after considering all the aspects, the BCCI will come out with a decision related to a bilateral series against Australia.

