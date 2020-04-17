Rohit Sharma Reveals Watching Friends, Running Behind Daughter As Part Of Lockdown Routine

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the world and has impacted the world in a devastating manner. More than 100,000 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. People have been asked to stay indoors and avoid social gatherings. The government is leaving no stone unturned to curb the virus.

Like all activities, cricket has also come to a halt. Cricketers have quarantined themselves which has given them some time off and they are using this time to interact with their fans. They have been immensely active on social media. One of the cricketers who has been active on social media is explosive batsman Rohit Sharma. He has been interacting with several cricketers like Kevin Pietersen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah on Instagram live.

Rohit Sharma shares his lockdown routine

On Thursday, Rohit Sharma took to Instagram where he shared a video giving a glimpse of all his activities during the quarantine period. The video was titled ‘My Day in Lockdown'. Rohit Sharma shared his routine for the day where he starts off with a cup of a healthy drink and follows it up with some indoor training.

Rohit Sharma is also seen spending time with daughter Samaira and wife Ritika. Besides workout sessions, Rohit Sharma is also seen doing a few household activities which include washing clothes and helping his wife in the kitchen. Rohit Sharma is also spotted watching popular TV series Friends in the video.

Rohit Sharma was supposed to lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 was supposed to start from March 29 initially but got postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation in the country didn't improve as the patients kept on rising due to which India lockdown was extended to May 3. The IPL 2020 has currently been postponed indefinitely and there's still a cloud of uncertainty looming over the fate of IPL 2020.

IMAGE COURTESY: AP