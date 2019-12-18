Rohit Sharma's 159 Guides Kohli & Co To Set Up 387 For West Indies To Chase In 2nd ODI

India's ace opener, Rohit Sharma displayed a stunning innings in the second ODI against West Indies at Vizag as he notched up 159 runs off just 138 deliveries to help India set up a total of 387 for the Windies to chase. Sharma's tremendous 159 comprised of 17 boundaries and five sixes hammered at a strike rate 115.22. The Vice-Captain was well supported by KL Rahul, as the Karnataka batsman also notched up his century off 104 deliveries. However, the Indian team also witnessed a rare failure at Vizag as Captain Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck. India will look to level the series after losing the first match to West Indies in Chennai.

READ | Rohit Sharma's Imperfect Pull Shot Gets The Desired Result In The 2nd ODI Against Windies

Iyer & Pant's fiery fireworks

Gaining confidence from his well-deserved half-century in Chennai, Rishabh Pant played a quickfire innings of 39 runs off just 16 deliveries. The Delhi-lad produced a brilliant innings with some fiery fireworks as he smashed the Windies bowlers for 4 maximums and 3 boundaries. Pant's innings was well-supported by Shreyas Iyer from the other side who also wreaked havoc on West Indies, especially upon Roston Chase as he scored 28 runs off the 47th over and went on to notch up his fourth consecutive half-century in ODIs.

READ | Brendon McCullum Hopes All Cards Will Fall KKR's Way In Upcoming IPL Auction

West Indies draw first blood

Visitors beat India by 8 wickets in the first ODI to take the lead in the three-match ODI series. Chasing a target of 288, the West Indies looked in trouble when Sunil Ambris was trapped in front of the wicket by Deepak Chahar. However, that was the only relief for the Men In Blue as they were made to toil for wickets by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who hit the bowlers to all corners of the ground and were involved in a 218-run stand for the second wicket. Hope continued to play his attacking shots even after Hetmyer's dismissal and was ably supported by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran. Hope finished unbeaten on 102- a knock which included seven boundaries and a maximum as West Indies drew first blood in the three-match series.

READ | Refurbishing South Africa Announce Test Squad Against England, Induct 6 Uncapped Players

READ | Jasprit Bumrah Hits The Nets; Helps India Prepare For Second ODI Against West Indies