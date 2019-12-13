Rohit Sharma's Adorable Clip Of Trying To Communicate With Daughter Is Too Cute To Miss

India's star opener, who wreaked havoc on the Windies bowler in the final T20 match shared an adorable moment with his daughter Samaira post his innings. The ace batsman played an enthralling knock of 71 runs off just 34 delivers with 6 fours and 5 sixes on the night. Returning to the pavilion after his dismissal, Rohit was spotted trying to speak with his daughter Samiara in sign language who was present at the stadium. Have a look at the video.

Rohit Sharma proved why he is arguably the best in white-ball cricket especially in T20Is as he reached a new milestone in the series-deciding third and final T20I against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma, who is the only player to score more than three centuries (4) in T20 cricket became the first Indian batsman to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

Rohit Sharma becomes LaLiga's brand ambassador in India

Team India's splendid opener Rohit Sharma has been named as LaLiga's new brand ambassador to India, adding another feather to the Hitman's cap. Rohit Sharma, who is a huge fan of LaLiga side Real Madrid, was named as the new brand ambassador for the Spanish league on Thursday in an event at Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid is on full display on his social media as the Indian opener is an ardent fan of the Spanish club and has supported it vociferously over the years. The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador is expected to help the development and growth of football in India.

