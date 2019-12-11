KL Rahul, Kohli & Rohit Fire Half Centuries As Team India Set A Massive 240 Run Target

India's opener, KL Rahul put on a stunning display of stellar batting at home, as the Karnataka-lad notched up a brilliant knock of 91 runs in the final T20 against West Indies at Wankhede. Rahul scored 91 off just 54 balls, laced with 4 sixes and 9 fours. The opener was well-supported by the local-lad, Rohit Sharma who scored a brilliant 71 runs off just 34 balls getting India off to a fiery start. Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli also came out all guns blazing as he hammered West Indies all round the park to breach the half-century mark in just 21 deliveries at a strike rate of around 243. India set up a target of 241 for West Indies to chase in the final T20.

Rohit Sharma enters the 400-club

This happened on the very first delivery of the third over bowled by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotterell. The Windies pacer who had bowled a fuller outside off was dispatched into the fence effortlessly by the 'Hitman' which was also the first six of the contest. By the virtue of this big hit, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain brought up his 400th six in international cricket. Rohit is the only Indian to have entered the 400-club. Meanwhile, Sharma also is the third-highest six-hitter in international cricket. He is currently behind West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle (534) and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi (476). Apart from Rohit Sharma, former skipper, MS Dhoni is the other Indian with the most number of maximums in international cricket with 359 big hits to his name.

Evin Lews displays stunning reflexes

In the final T20 match between India and West Indies at Wankhede, ace opener, Evin Lewis displayed a stunning show of fielding as he denied Rohit Sharma a boundary in the fifth over. The Indian opener had slogged Pierre's second delivery, only to find Lewis jump high and grip the ball. However, Lewis had to release the ball to avoid a boundary, eventually granting Rohit Sharma a lifeline. Meanwhile, Sharma who was busy ball-watching was pushed by KL Rahul from the other end for a double and had to dive long to survive the run-out as well. The deciding match of the series, which is currently underway, witnessed India get off to the flyer as the openers' blitzkrieg helped India post 72 in the first six overs without losing a wicket.

