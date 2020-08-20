Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Trolls Jasprit Bumrah For Latest Instagram Post

Jasprit Bumrah has been away from the cricket field since the last 5-6 months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the cricketer will be back in action really soon as he prepares to join his Mumbai Indians teammates for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IP 2020),w hich is all set to take place in UAE.

Also read: Suresh Raina Aptly Calls Bond With MS Dhoni Same As THIS Iconic Bollywood Pairing

The IPL 2020 is being shifted to the UAE this season due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in India. The tournament was earlier scheduled for a March 29 start without the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians taking on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Also read: Dream11's Brand Ambassador Rohit Sharma Thrilled With IPL 2020 Title Sponsorship Update

Mumbai Indians recently shared an image of Jasprit Bumrah after the cricketer travelled from Ahmedabad to Mumbai by road to join his teammates. The pictures showed Bumrah following complete safety guidelines, with his face covered in a mask. But Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh decided to troll the cricketer for his new look.

Also read: Jasprit Bumrah Returns To Bowl After 6 Months In Mumbai Indians' Net Practice; Watch Video

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma wife trolls Jasprit Bumrah

Once Mumbai Indians uploaded Jasprit Bumrah's image on their Instagram handle, fans were quick to react to the post. But Rohit Sharma wife found a rather funny angle to the pictures and commented about working on his smile behind the mask. Here's Ritika Sajdeh's comment on Jasprit Bumrah's post -

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah joins Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians nets

Jasprit Bumrah joined Mumbai Indians teammate Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for a practice session ahead of the IPL 2020. The social media accounts of the Rohit Sharma-led team have been regularly sharing updates regarding the training routines of the cricketers. Mumbai Indians will be entering the tournament as defending champions after winning the title last year, beating CSK in the final.

Currently, the Men in Blue are the most successful team in IPL history with four titles. Rohit Sharma will be looking to guide his side to a record fifth title victory when he takes the field in the IPL 2020.

Also read: KXIP, Rajasthan Royals And KKR To Fly To UAE For IPL 2020 On Thursday

IPL dates, venue and timings

Coming to the IPL 2020 dates, the tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final taking place on November 10. The IPL 2020 matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The window for IPL 2020 was only created after the ICC decided to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia until next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Apart from the new IPL dates, the tournament will also see a new timing for its matches, with afternoon matches beginning at 3:30 PM IST and evening matches scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

(COVER IMAGE: MUMBAI INDIANS / INSTAGRAM)