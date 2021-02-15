Rohit Sharma's First Innings Effort Sees Him Past Virat Kohli, Tendulkar For World Record

Rohit Sharma slammed his 7th Test ton on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test of the four-match series against England. Losing his opening partner Shubman Gill for a duck, the dazzling right-hander compiled a rapid 161 from just 231 balls before mistiming one off Jack Leach. Through the course of his knock, Sharma extended his already-unique world record in international cricket.

Rohit Sharma now has all-format centuries against four different opponents

Apart from Rohit Sharma’s seven Test centuries, the cricketer also has another 29 tons in ODIs and four in T20I matches. Interestingly, he has scored a century in each of the three formats against four different opponents, thus making him the first in the world to do so. He has registered 100-plus scores against South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and now England across all international forms of the game.

While Virat Kohli leads Sharma in terms of most overall centuries in the world among contemporary batsmen, the Indian captain is yet to reach the three-figure mark in T20Is. Overall, Kohli has 71 tons to his credit. On the other hand, world-leading century-maker Sachin Tendulkar also never registered a T20I ton, despite scoring a combined 100 centuries across Tests and ODIs.

India vs England 2nd Test updates

At Stumps on Day 3, England reached 53-3 after 19 overs. The visitors still require another 429 runs for a victory and to go 2-0 up in the four-match series. Dan Lawrence and England captain Joe Root will resume the visitor’s innings on Day 4.

India vs England live streaming

