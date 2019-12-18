Harbhajan Singh Speaks About Yuvraj Singh's Importance In India's Two World Title Triumphs

Harbhajan Singh has been one of India's successful spinners in the last decades and has showcased many match-winning performances for the national team. Who can forget his famous match-winning spell against Steve Waugh's Australia in the 2001 Kolkata Test? Just like Bhajji, his former Indian team-mate and one of his best friends Yuvraj Singh was also a potential match-winner with his splendid all-round performances. Meanwhile, the veteran off-spinner has made a huge statement about Yuvi.

Harbhajan on Yuvraj's importance in India's two World Cup triumphs

During a recent media event, Harbhajan Singh highlighted about Yuvraj's presence that had a tremendous impact in India's two World Cup triumphs (ICC World T20 2007 & ICC Cricket World Cup 2011). He said that when one talks about the World Cup and where Indian Cricket has reached now, Yuvraj Singh had's role was significant. Bhajji then added that people often talk about the legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev. The offie then went on to say that had Yuvraj Singh not been there, then he does not reckon that the Men In Blue would have won the two world titles in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

Yuvraj's contribution in World T20 2007 & World Cup 2011

Yuvraj had played a tremendous role in two of India's crucial matches in the ICC World T20 2007. In the must-win group encounter against England, he had scored a quickfire half-century where he had smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. He then went on to play a blistering knock of a 30-ball 70 against Ricky Ponting's Australia in the semi-final. The Aussies had retained their 50-overs World Cup trophy earlier that year. In 2011, Yuvi was adjudged Player of the Tournament for having scored 362 runs and picking up 15 scalps. He had scored an unbeaten 57 when India looked down and out thereby, helping the Men In Blue qualify for the semis and ending Australia's 12-year reign as world champions. In the semi-final against Pakistan, he was out for a golden duck but made up for it with the ball by picking up the crucial wickets of Asad Shafiq and Younis Khan as India reached their third World Cup final and went on to win their second world title after a long wait of 28 years.

