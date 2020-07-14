Rishabh Pant Cherishes Batting Opportunity With Virat Kohli, M.S Dhoni And Rohit Sharma

Dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant recently stated that he cherishes batting alongside veteran campaigners Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. The 22-year old recently interacted in an Instagram Live session with his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals. In the session, the youngster was posed a plethora of questions by host Sumeet where he was also asked to reveal names of some of his favourite batting partners. Apart from naming Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant also named his Delhi Capitals teammates Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer.

In the live session, Rishabh Pant revealed that he cherishes batting with MS Dhoni even though they hardly get to bat together for the Indian cricket team. The dashing Delhi Capitals batsman praised the veteran wicketkeeper by saying that it is an entirely different experience altogether while batting with him. According to Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni plans everything even during extreme and intense run-chases and as a batting partner, one simply need to follow his leads.

Speaking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant said that batting with these two cricketers is always a session of learning. He further said that he extremely enjoys scoring runs with them. Rishabh Pant also said that he senses a “different chemistry” while batting with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior cricketers and he tries to catch their mindset every time he is out in the middle.

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England. His absence enabled Rishabh Pant to don the wicketkeeping gloves in India’s subsequent matches, including a tour to West Indies and the majority of India’s 2020-21 home season. However, the youngster lost his spot to KL Rahul following a concussion injury he suffered against Australia in January.

