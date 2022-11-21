Rohit's 11-year-old Tweet Showering Praise Suryakumar Resurfaces; Here's How Fans Reacted

Back in March last year Suryakumar Yadav got the chance to don Team India's blue jersey after putting up incredible performances in the Indian Premier League year after year. In a very short time, the Mumbai cricketer has gone on to establish himself as the top-ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game.

The right-handed once again single-handedly demolished the New Zealand bowling attack during the 2nd T20I match on Sunday scoring his second century in the process. While Suryakumar's batting has left everyone mesmerised currently, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had seen his batting ability a long time ago.

Rohit Sharma's special tweet on Suryakumar Yadav resurfaces

During the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Suryakumar Yadav while dominating the Kiwi bowlers smashed an unbeaten 111 runs off 51-balls. Following his fantastic knock, an old tweet of Rohit Sharma resurfaced where he has spoken about Suryakumar being the player to watch out for in the future.

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Here's how the fans reacted to Rohit Sharma's old tweet

Once upon a time HITMAN say about SURYA ❤️ https://t.co/uePGiRNTBt — VIRATIAN (@cricVed) November 20, 2022

He knew it. https://t.co/4dgVSvHMMu — Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 (@APTalksCricket) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav overall performance after India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

Courtesy of the second century against New Zealand, Suryakumar has now taken his tally in 2022 to 1151 runs in 30 matches. The India batter became the first in the world to score more than 1000 T20I runs in the ongoing calendar year. Suryakumar has 2 centuries and 9 fifties in 2022.

India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after 65 runs victory in the second T20I match on Sunday, November 20. The men in blue won the match courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten knock of 111 not out off 51 balls, which included 11 boundaries and 7 sixes.

The innings saw him score more than half of India's total of 191. New Zealand gained some consolation when Tim Southee claimed a last-over hat-trick New Zealand’s chase suffered an early setback when hard-hitting opener Finn Allen was out in the second ball of the run chase.

Williamson and Devon Conway put on 56 for the second wicket in a partnership. After Conway was out for 25, Glenn Phillips failed to lift its scoring getting clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Williamson played the anchor with 61 from 51 balls but could not lift the scoring rate. Deepa Hooda wrapped up the New Zealand innings with three wickets from four balls to bowl them out for 126.