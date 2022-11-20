Virat Kohli Praises Suryakumar Yadav For 2nd Ton, Calls It 'another Video Game Innings'

Suryakumar Yadav showed why he is the top-ranked batsman in T20I cricket after smashing his second century in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar completely dominated the Kiwi bowlers right from the first ball of his innings and helped India post a huge total on the board. Former India skipper Virat Kohli was full of praise for his teammate following his explosive knock.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20: Virat Kohli lavished praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Taking to Twitter Virat Kohli wrote that he did not watch the innings but lauded his teammate for his unorthodox big-hitting skills. Kohli wrote, "Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him." Kohli and Suryakumar have been involved in more than one match-winning stand for India in T20Is in the recent past.

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

SKY's second century saw him become the 2nd Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma to hit more than two centuries in T20Is in a calendar year. Suryakumar had scored his maiden T20I hundred against England in Nottingham earlier this year. However, he failed to equal Kohli's all-time India record of highest ever score by an Indian batsman in this format. Kohli's unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in Asia Cup tops the list, while Suryakumar's 111* stands fourth on the list.

Sepaking about the knock Suryakumar said, “In T20, a hundred is always special but at the same time, it was really important for me to bat till the very end. Hardik was telling me to bat till the 18th or 19th over, and get to a score of 185 or so. After the end of the 16th over, we had a chat about taking it deep. It was important to maximise the last few overs. Have been doing the same things over and over again, in the nets and it's just coming off for me.”

How has Suryakumar Yadav performed in T20I in 2022?

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 51-ball 111 not out, which included 11 boundaries and 7 sixes. The innings saw him score more than half of India's total of 191. Courtesy of the second century against New Zealand, Suryakumar has now taken his tally in 2022 to 1151 runs in 30 matches. The India batter became the first in the world to score more than 1000 T20I runs in the ongoing calendar year. Suryakumar has 2 centuries and 9 fifties in 2022.