ROS Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

Rossio (ROS) are all set to take on Royal CC Lisbon in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament. The match will be played on September 21 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal. The match is slated to begin at 3 PM IST. Here is a look at our ROS vs RCCL match prediction, ROS vs RCCL Dream11 team and the probable ROS vs RCCL playing 11. Streaming of ROS vs RCCL live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ROS vs RCCL live: ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction and preview

The ROS vs RCCL live match will be the second match of the day and both the teams will be looking to get off to a winning start. Coming to the format of the tournament, each team will play against the other five teams once in the group stage. The top four teams would then come up against each other in the semis while the bottom two teams will play in the Shield final. The 3rd and the 2nd placed teams would take on each other in the Bronze Final. The winners of the semis will face each other for one prize - the ECS Cartaxo trophy.

ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ROS vs RCCL Dream11 team

ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: ROS vs RCCL playing 11: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: ROS vs RCCL playing 11: RCCL squad

ArpitKumar Yadav, Muhammad Irfan, Mandeep Singh, Jasbinder Singh, Navjit Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parwinder Singh, Gurjant Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parveen Singh, Kawaljit Singh, Anupkumar Shrivastav, Sukhwinder Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Gurmail Singh, Dilraj Singh, Manjeet Singh Maan, Rashpal Singh, Onkar Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Narinder Gautam, Amarjeet Singh, Raju Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.

ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from the ROS vs RCCL Dream11 team

M Thapa

A Singh

P Singh

ROS vs RCCL playing 11: ROS vs RCCL Dream11 team

ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction

As per our ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, ROC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The ROS vs RCCL Dream11 prediction, ROS vs RCCL top picks and ROS vs RCCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ROS vs RCCL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

