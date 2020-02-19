Ross Taylor Says NZ Will Have To Be Good In All Three Departments To Beat India In Tests

Ross Taylor will be making his 100th appearance in the longest format when New Zealand lock horns against India in the first Test which will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Thus, Taylor will become the first and only player in history to play 100 matches across all formats of the game. However, the veteran batsman has said that the hosts will have to tick all the boxes if they are to get the better of India who are the top-ranked side in red-ball cricket.

WATCH: MS Dhoni seen enjoying a soulful song as former team-mates turn bathroom singers

READ: Sourav Ganguly 'can't wait' to see massive Motera stadium, shares Eden Gardens nostalgia

Taylor on how NZ can get the better of India

During the media interaction ahead of the first Test match, Ross Taylor said they are well aware of the fact that India are the world's best side and are leading the World Test Championship (360 points in seven matches). He then said that if the hosts want to come out on top in the Test matches, then they will need to be good in all three departments.

Can Kohli & Co. emulate Test greatness overseas?

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action when he leads India in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting February 21. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and the action will commence at 4:00 AM IST. The series-deciding second Test match will then be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch between February 29 and March 4. The Test series will also form a part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

READ: BCCI continues gushing over Motera Stadium with sunkissed photo of venue on Instagram

READ: Aakash Chopra gives Smith & Root the boot as he names cricket's new 'fab four'