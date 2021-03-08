Last Updated:

RR IPL Schedule: Sanju Samson And Co.'s Full Time Table, To Take On PBKS In First Match

As per the RR IPL schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side will take on the Punjab Kings in their opening fixture of IPL 2021 on Monday, April 12.

rr ipl schedule

There is significant buzz around the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams. The franchise-based T20 competition is slated to return to Indian this year after the last season was played in the UAE. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the complete schedule ahead of the upcoming edition. The mega tournament will kick off from April 9, and the final contest will be played on May 30. Here we take a look at the RR 2021 schedule -

RR match schedule: The inaugural champions to face Punjab Kings in their opening contest of IPL 2021

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have been announced as the venues for the Indian Premier League matches this year. Interestingly, all the sides will battle it out at neutral venues. The Rajasthan Royals side have incorporated major changes to their set-up ahead of the forthcoming season as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround after a number of underwhelming seasons. 

According to the RR IPL schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side are scheduled to open their campaign on April 12, as they take on the revamped Punjab Kings side. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fixture will commence from 7:30 PM (IST). The RR team will play their first five matches in Mumbai. They will then move to Delhi for their next five matches, whereas Kolkata and Bangalore will host RR's last four games.

RR 2021 schedule

Date 

Match 

Venue

Time 

April 12

RR vs PBKS

Mumbai 

7:30 PM (IST)

April 15

RR vs DC

Mumbai 

7:30 PM (IST)

April 19

CSK vs RR

Mumbai 

7:30 PM (IST)

April 22

RCB vs RR

Mumbai 

7:30 PM (IST)

April 24

RR vs KKR 

Mumbai 

7:30 PM (IST)

April 29

MI vs RR

Delhi

3:30 PM (IST)

May 2 

RR vs SRH

Delhi

3:30 PM (IST)

May 5

RR vs CSK

Delhi

7:30 PM (IST)

May 8

RR vs MI

Delhi

7:30 PM (IST)

May 11

DC vs RR

Kolkata 

7:30 PM (IST)

May 13

SRH vs RR

Kolkata 

7:30 PM (IST)

May 16

RR vs RCB

Kolkata 

3:30 PM (IST)

May 18

KKR vs RR

Bangalore

7:30 PM (IST)

May 22

PBKS vs RR

Bangalore

7:30 PM (IST)

RR team for IPL 2021 

RR players retained: Sanju Samson (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler.

RR players bought in auction: KC Cariappa (20 Lacs), Chetan Sakariya (1.20 Crore), Chris Morris (16.25 Crore). Shivam Dube (4.40 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 Crore), Liam Livinsgtone (75 Lacs), Kuldip Yadav (20 Lacs), Akash Singh (20 Lacs).

Image source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter 

 

 

 

