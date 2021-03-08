RR IPL Schedule: Sanju Samson And Co.'s Full Time Table, To Take On PBKS In First Match

There is significant buzz around the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams. The franchise-based T20 competition is slated to return to Indian this year after the last season was played in the UAE. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the complete schedule ahead of the upcoming edition. The mega tournament will kick off from April 9, and the final contest will be played on May 30. Here we take a look at the RR 2021 schedule -

RR match schedule: The inaugural champions to face Punjab Kings in their opening contest of IPL 2021

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have been announced as the venues for the Indian Premier League matches this year. Interestingly, all the sides will battle it out at neutral venues. The Rajasthan Royals side have incorporated major changes to their set-up ahead of the forthcoming season as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround after a number of underwhelming seasons.

ALSO READ | Shaheen Shah Afridi Engagement: Pacer Praises To-be Father-in-law Shahid Afridi Online

According to the RR IPL schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side are scheduled to open their campaign on April 12, as they take on the revamped Punjab Kings side. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fixture will commence from 7:30 PM (IST). The RR team will play their first five matches in Mumbai. They will then move to Delhi for their next five matches, whereas Kolkata and Bangalore will host RR's last four games.

ALSO READ | KKR IPL Schedule: Eoin Morgan And Co.'s Full Match List And Timings, SRH First Opposition

RR 2021 schedule

Date Match Venue Time April 12 RR vs PBKS Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 15 RR vs DC Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 19 CSK vs RR Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 22 RCB vs RR Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 24 RR vs KKR Mumbai 7:30 PM (IST) April 29 MI vs RR Delhi 3:30 PM (IST) May 2 RR vs SRH Delhi 3:30 PM (IST) May 5 RR vs CSK Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 8 RR vs MI Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 11 DC vs RR Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 13 SRH vs RR Kolkata 7:30 PM (IST) May 16 RR vs RCB Kolkata 3:30 PM (IST) May 18 KKR vs RR Bangalore 7:30 PM (IST) May 22 PBKS vs RR Bangalore 7:30 PM (IST)

RR team for IPL 2021

RR players retained: Sanju Samson (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Tournament's Chairman Confirms 'No Fans At All' To Be Seen In Stadiums This Year

RR players bought in auction: KC Cariappa (20 Lacs), Chetan Sakariya (1.20 Crore), Chris Morris (16.25 Crore). Shivam Dube (4.40 Crore), Mustafizur Rahman (1 Crore), Liam Livinsgtone (75 Lacs), Kuldip Yadav (20 Lacs), Akash Singh (20 Lacs).

ALSO READ | Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On 32nd Birthday

Image source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.