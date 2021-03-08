Harmanpreet Kaur Net Worth, Salary, Personal Life And Top Career Stats On 32nd Birthday

Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's T20 team, has successfully carved a niche for herself as an explosive batter in white-ball cricket. The player's exploits in the shorter formats have made her a household name in India, and she has received immense appreciation from all corners for her lion-hearted performances. The dynamic all-rounder ran in her 32nd birthday on Monday, March 8, and here we take a look at the Harmanpreet Kaur net worth and other information on her special day.

Harmanpreet Kaur birthday: RCB's wish for the cricketer

Wishing the dynamic, trailblazing captain of our Indian women's T20 team, Harmanpreet Kaur a very happy birthday!



May this year be full of towering sixes and blazing glories🤩@ImHarmanpreet#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/KvZRXFT4X5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2021

Harmanpreet Kaur career stats

The batter has amassed 2186 runs in 114 T20I matches with six half-centuries and a ton. It is worth mentioning that she is the first Indian cricketer to have played 100 T20Is. Moreover, she is the first women's cricketer from Indian to slam a century in the shortest format in international cricket. She is also a recipient of the coveted Arjuna Award.

ALSO READ | 'They Misread Conditions': Nasser Hussain Says England Were Completely Outplayed By India

Kaur has also featured in 100 ODIs for India and has 2412 runs to her name with three centuries and 11 half-centuries. While her quick-fire knocks with the bat have been etched in the memories of cricket fans, she has also contributed with the ball for the team. The all-rounder has picked up 29 and 23 wickets in T20Is and ODIs, respectively.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Vows To Take Lessons From Test Series Loss, Thanks India For The Hospitality

How much is the Harmanpreet Kaur net worth figure?

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Harmanpreet Kaur net worth is estimated to be around ₹1 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation she receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing India's women's team. She is in the top grade category when it comes to women's central contracts. The Harmanpreet Kaur salary as per the annual contract stands at ₹50 lakh.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli Team Up For Masterful Gully Cricket-style Sledging In Ahmedabad

Moreover, being one of the most popular women's cricketers in the country, the star player also is popular amongst the brands. According to femalecricket.com, Kaur charges ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh per year to endorse a brand. Over the years, she has had associations with B-Natural juices, CEAT Tyres, Royal Challenge nd more.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer Has Comical Filmy Meme For Washington Sundar Remaining Stranded On 96

Harmanpreet Kaur house

The 32-year-old was born in Moga, Punjab and her family resides in a bungalow in the hometown. However, she moved to Mumbai in 2014 when she started working for the Indian Railways. The swashbuckling batter has taken to her Instagram account to share a photograph of her residence in the past.

Disclaimer: The above Harmanpreet Kaur net worth, Harmanpreet Kaur salary and Harmanpreet Kaur house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Harmanpreet Kaur Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.