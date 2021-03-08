Shaheen Shah Afridi Engagement: Pacer Praises To-be Father-in-law Shahid Afridi Online

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed on Sunday that one of the country's leading pacer and spearhead of their bowling attack Shaheen Shah Afridi will be engaged to his eldest daughter Aqsa. The Shaheen Shah Afridi engagement news with Shahid Afridi's daughter was confirmed by the veteran cricketer himself on Twitter. Naturally, both Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi fans expressed their delight on social media.

Shaheen Shah Afridi engagement with Shahid Afridi daughter confirmed, fans react

Taking to the micro-blogging site, 'Lala' wrote that the Shaheen Shah Afridi family had approached his family for his daughter's hand in marriage after which he stated that both families are in touch. Shahid Afridi also said that matches are made in heaven and even this one will be made as well if God wants it to happen. Afridi also concluded by saying that his prayers are with the tall speedster for his continued success on and off the field.

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

Now, the Pakistani speedster has responded to Shahid Afridi's tweet. Shaheen took to Twitter and thanked the legendary all-rounder for his prayers. The southpaw also called Afridi the 'pride of the nation'. The Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi camarederie was there for all to see.

Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation. https://t.co/xfQYnb0ONZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, both Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi were recently seen in action during the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). While the all-rounder had represented Karachi Kings, the left-arm fast bowler was a part of Lahore Qalandars. Notably, on March 4, PSL 2021 was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect after three more players had tested positive for COVID-19, thus bringing the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in the PSL's bio-bubble to seven, out of which six were players.

The first case was reported by the PCB on March 1 when Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the virus before Match 12 of the season. At the time of postponement, only 14 games were completed in the PSL 2021. The postponement of PSL 2021 had angered several former Pakistan cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq among others who asked for an investigation to be held into the matter.

After PSL 2021 was postponed, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and expressed his disagreement at PCB's decision to postpone PSL. According to Afridi, despite the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, the PSL 2021 could have been completed with just local players, thus belittling the presence of foreign players in the league.

Despite a challenging situation, I feel the PSL could have been completed even with only local/young players involved. PSL is all about nurturing new talent. The tournament was very entertaining and provided quality cricket to fans around the world. 1/2 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2021

