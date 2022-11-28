Ruturaj Gaikwad Joins Rohit Sharma In Elite List After World Record 7 Sixes In 43-run Over

Maharashtra batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Monday scripted history as he became the first player to smash seven sixes in a single over of a List A match. Gaikwad achieved the feat while playing against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. The 25-year-old scored an unbeaten 220 off 159 balls, including 10 boundaries and 16 maximums. Thanks to his brilliant batting performance, Gaikwad also equalled the record of some big-name players including the likes of Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers.

Gaikwad has now become the latest cricketer to smash 16 sixes in a List A innings. It is the third most number of sixes hit by a cricketer in a List A innings. Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers are also on the list with 16 sixes each in a List A innings. Other players to have achieved the feat are West Indies legend Chris Gayle and Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarkar. Australian batsman D'Arcy Short is on top of the list with 23 sixes in an innings. Gerrie Snyman and Eoin Morgan are second with 17 sixes in a List A innings.

List of players with most sixes in List A innings

D'Arcy Short (2018) - 23

Gerrie Snyman (2007) - 17

Eoin Morgan (2019) - 17

Rohit Sharma (2013) - 16

AB de Villiers (2015) - 16

Chris Gayle (2015) - 16

Soumya Sarkar (2019) - 16

Jaskaran Malhotra (2021) - 16

Ruturaj Gaikwad (2022) - 16

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh: As it happened

Gaikwad smashed seven sixes in a single over off Shiva Singh's bowling. Singh was brought into the attack by Uttar Pradesh captain Karan Sharma. Gaikwad smashed the bowler for seven straight sixes in the over, including one off a no-ball to reach the 200-run mark. Gaikwad achieved the feat in the quarterfinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is Gaikwad's maiden double century in the format.

Thanks to Gaikwad's amazing knock, Maharashtra scored 330/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi also contributed with 37 runs each. Kartik Tyagi picked a three-wicket haul for Uttar Pradesh, while Shivam Sharma and Ankit Rajpoot scalped one wicket each. Maharashtra then bowled Uttar Pradesh out for 272 runs to win the game and advance to the semifinal of the tournament. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked a five-wicket haul for Maharashtra.

Image: PTI/AP