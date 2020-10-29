Suryakumar Yadav Nears Place In Top 10 Dream11 IPL Run Getters List After 79* Vs Bangalore

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has witnessed some phenomenal individual performances, with players going all out to help their teams cross the line. With the top two teams, Mumbai and Bangalore battling it out in the 48th match of the league, viewers were overwhelmed with the extraordinary skills on display. Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who pioneered his side to a clinical victory, also climbed several places in the list of Dream11 IPL top run getters.

Dream11 IPL top run getters: Superlative Suryakumar Yadav inches closer to top 10

Suryakumar Yadav has been a vital cog for defending champions Mumbai and has been instrumental in the side's success in Dream11 IPL 2020 as well. The 30-year-old has carved a niche for himself in the star-studded batting line and has succeeded in cementing his position among the stalwarts. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, Yadav once again steered his team to victory against Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing a total of 165 against the Bangalore bowling line-up was not going to be a cakewalk considering that the wicket showed signs of slowing down. Suryakumar Yadav showcased exceptional batting skills as he played the role of an anchor to perfection. The batsman displayed a wide array of strokes as he remained unbeaten on 79 to see his side home.

The flamboyant cricketer has jumped to the 11th spot in the list of Dream11 IPL top run getters after his stellar knock. Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 362 runs in 12 matches at an incredible strike-rate of 155.36. The Mumbai star is at a touching distance with Shubman Gill, who is placed at the 10th spot with 378 runs. Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal, with 417 runs, has entered the top 5 after his vital knock if 74 runs in the encounter. KL Rahul is leading the list with 595 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats

The dynamic cricketer who has represented Kolkata and Mumbai over the years in the cash-rich league has been a consistent performer with the bat. Yadav has featured in 97 matches in Dream11 IPL and has 1910 runs to his name. The Mumbai player has an impressive strike-rate of 135.84 and has crossed the coveted 50-run mark on 10 occasions. His 79* against Bangalore is also his top score in the Dream11 IPL.

