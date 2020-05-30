S Sreesanth Ignores 'favourite Captain' Kapil Dev In His All-time ODI XI

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth was part of India's two World Cup-winning squads, lifting the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-over World Cup in 2011. S Sreesanth was also part of the Indian Test team, which rose to the top of the Test rankings in 2009. S Sreesanth has had his share of success as he gave several match-winning performances in his career, which got shortened courtesy BCCI's 7-year ban on him after the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

ALSO READ | 'He had more talent:' Kapil Dev believes Sachin Tendulkar could've achieved more

S Sreesanth picks all-time ODI XI, snubs legendary Kapil Dev

A lot of cricketers have been picking their all-time XI in different formats. The latest to join the bandwagon is S Sreesanth. Recently, S Sreesanth went on to pick his all-time ODI XI, which has some notable inclusions and omissions.

S Sreesanth began by choosing legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar as his openers. He named Sourav Ganguly as the captain of his side which comes as a surprise considering the fact that the Kerala pacer hadn’t played much under him. Nonetheless, Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful Indian captains, who was known for his aggressive style of leadership.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar turns 47: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev recall their first meeting with him

The No. 3 position is occupied by West Indies stalwart Brian Lara, who was one of the top players of his time. India captain Virat Kohli takes the No. 4 spot which makes for a strong top-order. The middle order of S Sreesanth's all-time ODI XI is formed by AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. All three players have the ability to shift gears when required and they can change the course of the match in a flash.

S Sreesanth picked South African veteran Jacques Kallis at No. 8 for the all-rounder's spot as he snubbed Kapil Dev, who he had called India's best captain recently. The decision is a debatable one considering that the all-rounder has batted at the top for most of his career. S Sreesanth's bowling department consists of legendary Australia spinner and two pacers in the form of Glenn McGrath and Allan Donald which forms a deadly group. Sreesanth concluded his team by naming himself as the 12th man.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni stuns fans with new salt and pepper look post Kapil Dev's during lockdown

S Sreesanth's all-time ODI XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly (Captain), Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Jacques Kallis, Shane Warne, Allan Donald, Glenn McGrath, S Sreesanth (12th man).

Virat Kohli my favourite cricketer, Kapil Dev India's best-ever captain: S Sreesanth

During a live session on the Helo app, a fan asked S Sreesanth to pick his favourite batsman and bowler in modern-day cricket. S Sreesanth picked Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman and chose Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite bowler. On being asked about his favourite Indian captain, he picked 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev as his favourite captain of all-time.

ALSO READ | Graeme Smith Lauds Sourav Ganguly, Calls For IPL Over T20 World Cup This Year: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: SREESANTH INSTAGRAM