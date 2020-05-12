MS Dhoni Stuns Fans With New Salt And Pepper Look Post Kapil Dev's During Lockdown

Former India captain MS Dhoni's comeback to cricket has been extended further due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The wicketkeeper-batsman's last competitive match was in the 2019 World Cup and following that, he had taken a sabbatical from the sport to spend his time with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. He recently got back to playing cricket by taking part in a pre-season training camp with Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was later postponed.

MS Dhoni new look during coronavirus lockdown stuns fans

Currently, MS Dhoni is spending time with his family in his Ranchi farmhouse and has not been active on social media, unlike other cricketers. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi has been posting videos on Instagram though, giving fans a glimpse of what the World Cup-winning skipper is doing at home.

Recently, a video was posted on MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's offical account that had raised eyebrows. It involved the MS Dhoni new look during lockdown, making the cricketer virtually unrecognisable. In the video, this MS Dhoni new look saw him sporting a salt and pepper look with a thick beard. However, the MS Dhoni new look was loved by his most of his fans while surprising some as well.

Fans react to MS Dhoni new look

Somewhere between his long coloured hairs to his grey hair & beard, we all grew up 😔😔 @msdhoni <3 #idol pic.twitter.com/n6W1jRmy2U — Sharun.km (@SharunKM007) May 9, 2020

Time Changes but DHONI is Unique in all senses. — Manabendra Samal (@SamalManabendra) May 10, 2020

Kapil Dev on why he decided to shave his head

The MS Dhoni new look isn't the only thing which has raised eyebrows. Last month, India's cricket legend Kapil Dev took everyone by surprise with his new shaven look. The 1983 World Cup-winning India captain's new look was being compared to the one sported by former cricketers Vivian Richards and Syed Kirmani.

The picture of Kapil Dev's new look was shared by Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on his Twitter handle.

So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as “shaved”. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies. Welcome to the club Sir!! गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। 🙏🤓😍 pic.twitter.com/lLQxvLcdhE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 21, 2020



While talking to SportsTak, Kapil Dev revealed that he had seen his hero Sir Viv Richards' look on Instagram and thought about following him for style. Kapil Dev also said that he loves MS Dhoni and after he watched him get his head shaved to celebrate the 2011 World Cup triumph, he decided that one day he will also do the same when he gets the chance and finally he got one.

(IMAGE: ZIVA DHONI/ ANUPAM KHER/ INSTAGRAM/ TWITTER)