SA-U19 Vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa Under-19s will face Afghanistan Under-19s in the first match of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Diamond Oval, Kimberley on Friday, January 17 at 1:30 PM IST. Bryce Parsons will captain South Africa Under-19s and Farhan Zakhil will lead the Afghanistan Under-19s. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa Under-19:

Bryce Parsons (captain), Luke Beaufort (wicketkeeper), Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Pheko Moletsane, Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Gerald Coetzee, Merrick Brett, Achille Cloete, Khanya Cotani, Manje Levert, Mondli Khumalo, and Odirile Modimokoane.

Afghanistan Under-19:

Farhan Zakhil (captain), Mohammad Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Zohaib Ahmadzai.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Ishaq, Luke Beaufort

Batsmen: Ibrahim Zadran (vice-captain), Farhan Zakhil, Jonathan Bird

All-Rounders: Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Bryce Parsons (captain)

Bowlers: Abidullah Taniwal, Gerald Coetzee, Achille Cloete

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA-U19 vs AF-U19 Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

South Africa Under-19 are the clear favourites in this match.

South Africa's last match was against the Nigeria Under-19s and they won by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Luke Beaufort and captain Bryce Parsons. Their best bowlers were Odirile Modimokoane and Bryce Parsons.

Afghanistan's last match was against the England Under-19s and they won by 21 runs. Their best batsman in the game were Mohammad Ishaq and Abid Mohammadi. Their best bowlers in the game were Fazal Haque and Shafiqullah Ghafari.

ALSO READ: