SA Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All 1st ODI Match Details

South Africa will face Australia in the first ODI of Australia's tour of South Africa 2020. The match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday, February 29 at 4:30 PM IST. Quinton de Kock will captain the home side and Aaron Finch will lead the Australian side. Let us take a look at SA vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 prediction, SA vs Aus 1st ODI Dream11 squads and other details.

SA vs Aus Dream11 prediction: 1st ODI preview

After a rather one-sided Twenty20 International series where the hosts suffered two of their worst defeats, South Africa will lock horns with Australia in the first of the three ODIs. South Africa's best show against Australia was a 5-0 whitewash back in 2016. They also registered a 10-run win over Australia in their 2019 World Cup campaign.

The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa will head into the series as underdogs. They will be without their experienced duo of Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. The responsibility of leading the batting unit will be firmly on the shoulders of de Kock. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will shoulder the responsibility of providing breakthroughs.

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS Dream11 team

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS Dream11 team: Australia

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Matthew Wade, D Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS Dream11 team: South Africa

Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: SA vs AUS playing 11 (Probable)

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: South Africa

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Reeza Hendricks/Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Australia

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Kane Richardson

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction: Here's our SA VS AUS Dream11 team

SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction

Australia are the favourites to win this match.

Please keep in mind that these SA vs AUS Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

