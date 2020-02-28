David Warner's Daughter Sweetly Mimics SRH Captain's Batting Style, Watch Video

Australia opening batsman David Warner's daughter Ivy Warner is a huge cricket fan and videos of her playing the sport have been shared on Instagram many times by Australia's opening batsman. On Friday, David Warner took to Instagram to post another video of Ivy playing cricket, but this time she is holding a tennis racket instead of a cricket bat.

Also Read: David Warner Net Worth, Earnings, Endorsements And Return To SRH Captaincy In IPL 2020

IPL 2020: David Warner daughter imitates his batting style

In the latest video posted by David Warner, Ivy Warner is holding a tennis racket, while the person shooting the video is throwing a tennis ball towards her. Ivy can be seen hitting the ball with power. David Warner captioned the image

Warner's current IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted the David Warner daughter video on their official handle and here's what they wrote -

Bat swing 👌

Pull shots 💪

Strong on the leg side 👏



You just cannot bowl there to her 🔥🔥#OrangeArmy | @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/5A3FCLdnIH — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 28, 2020

IPL 2020: David Warner announced as skipper for SRH team 2020 season

The SRH team 2020 on Thursday announced that David Warner will be in charge of the 'Orange Army' once again come the IPL 2020. Warner began leading the side in 2015 and saw great success as he led them to their maiden IPL title in 2016. Even after David Warner served his ban and returned to the Orange Army, the team management was fairly conservative and let Kane Williamson continue as the captain of the side. The Sunrisers Hyderabad kick off their IPL campaign on April 1 playing a home fixture against the Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: IPL 2020: David Warner Shares Optimistic Message After Becoming SRH Captain Again

IPL 2020: SRH 2020 squad

During the IPL Auction 2020, SRH added a couple of players to their squad. They signed Virat Singh (Rs 1.9 crore), Priyam Garg (Rs 1.9 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 2 crore), Sandeep Bavanaka (Rs 20 lakhs), Fabian Allen (Rs 50 lakhs), Abdul Samad (Rs 20 lakhs) and Sanjay Yadav (Rs 20 lakhs). Here's how the full squad looks like after the auction.

Also Read: Steve Smith, David Warner Laugh In Team Bus At English Fans For Sandpaper Mockery; Watch

Kane Williamson, David Warner (captain), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

Also Read: David Warner's Ball Tampering Act Fuelled By SA's Vile Sledging About Wife Candice: Report