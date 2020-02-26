SA Vs AUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 3rd T20I Match Preview

Australia take on South Africa in the decider of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The Proteas, who managed to script a memorable win in the second South Africa vs Australia T20I will hope to wrap up the series in Newlands. Australia, on the other hand, will look to put their 2nd T20I disappointment away and hope for a performance like the 1st T20I, where they defeated the hosts by 107 runs.

SA vs AUS live streaming: South Africa host Australia in the series decider

SA vs AUS live streaming: Pitch report

The third South Africa vs Australia T20I match is set to be played at Newlands, Cape Town on Wednesday 9:30 PM. Newlands is a high-scoring ground with a fast outfield, meaning scores of 160+ are achievable and is the norm on this ground. However, the last encounter at this stadium ended in a tie with both Sri Lanka and South Africa ending with identical scores of 134 in 20 overs of action.

SA vs AUS live streaming: SA vs AUS live telecast in India

The SA vs AUS live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten network at 9:30 PM. One can catch the SA vs AUS live streaming on Sony LIV. For all the SA vs AUS live match score updates fans can follow the Cricket South Africa, Cricket Australia and cricket.com.au website and social media accounts.

SA vs AUS live streaming: Weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be around 17 to 22 degree Celsius with humidity expected to be approximately 26%. There are no chances of rain, but some expected cloud cover is expected throughout the game, which poses little threat to the SA vs AUS live match.

SA vs AUS live streaming: Head to head record

South Africa and Australia lock horns for the decider after winning a game each in the series so far. Australia amassed a massive 196 in the first T20I and then proceeded to bowl South Africa out for a paltry 89 to register a mammoth 107-run victory. Ashton Agar was the star of the match, playing a good cameo with the bat before bagging a hat-trick en route his five-wicket haul. However, the Proteas bounced back in the second game, successfully defending their score of 158 and restricting the Aussies to 146, clinching the game by 12 runs. South Africa and Australia have locked horns in 20 T20Is so far, with the Aussies holding a 12-8 advantage over the Proteas.

