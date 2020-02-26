Mushfiqur Rahim Must Learn To Put Country Above Himself: BCB Chief Nazmul Hassan

The Bangladesh cricket team are scheduled to tour Pakistan in the last leg of their 3-part tour in April 2020. Bangladesh earlier toured Pakistan in January for a 3-match T20I series and then once again toured the country in February to play the first of a 2-match Test series. They will conclude their tour by visiting Pakistan in April to play the second Test and a solitary ODI match.

“Mushfiqur Rahim should go to Pakistan”: BCB chief Nazmul Hassan

Veteran Bangladeshi cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim refused to visit Pakistan for the first two legs by citing security concerns in the country. Ahead of the upcoming third leg, Rahim has once again stated his unwillingness of travelling to Pakistan by saying that his family was worried about him going. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan recently said that Mushfiqur Rahim is contractually bound to travel with the team to play the scheduled matches.

While speaking at a press conference in Mirpur, BCB President Nazmul Hassan further said that not only Mushfiqur Rahim but every contracted player should go. He felt that the players must put their country first before themselves. Nazmul Hassan cited the example of Mushfiqur Rahim’s brother-in-law and Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah who visited Pakistan in both legs of their ongoing tour.

However, Nazmul Hassan’s current stance on player’s commitments is different from what he said earlier. Prior to Bangladesh taking off for Pakistan for the first leg, the BCB President mentioned that players can choose whether to travel to Pakistan or not. He also said that whatever the players choose, the BCB will respect their decisions.

Skipper Mominul Haque receiving the One-off Test series trophy from BCB President Nazmul Hassan following the innings and 106 runs victory against Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/pibKuae6Oz — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 25, 2020

Mushfiqur Rahim celebration: Why did Bangladesh batsman celebrate against Zimbabwe?

Recently, the Mushfiqur Rahim celebration made headlines after the Bangladeshi batsman reached his double ton in the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test match. After reaching the milestone, Mushfiqur Rahim was seen emulating a dinosaur with his mouth wide open, eyes popping out and hands positioned like claws. When he was asked about his quirky Mushfiqur Rahim celebration by Bangladeshi reporters, he said that his son loved dinosaurs, so when he reached his double ton, he decided to do the Mushfiqur Rahim celebration for him because he loved dinosaurs.

