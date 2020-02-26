India Vs New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup Squad Updates Ft. Smriti Mandhana

The upcoming fifth Group A match and ninth overall of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and New Zealand Women. The India vs New Zealand match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 27. The IN W vs NZ W live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at the squad updates of India vs New Zealand game and the IN W vs NZ W live streaming details.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 5th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India vs New Zealand: Who is playing in India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?

India vs New Zealand: India Women Squad Updates - Who is playing in India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match

When it comes to the question of 'Who is playing in India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match?", Smriti Mandhana’s availability for the game is still uncertain. She missed the previous game against Bangladesh Women due to viral fever. If Mandhana returns, she might replace young Richa Ghosh who scored 14 in the previous match.

In the bowling department, captain Harmanpreet Kaur will once again look up to spin wizard Poonam Yadav to deliver with the ball. Apart from her match-winning spell of 4-19 against Australia Women, Poonam Yadav also picked 3-18 against Bangladesh Women.

India vs New Zealand: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind 1st ODI Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Women Squad Updates - Who is playing in India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup match

New Zealand Women look well settled in all departments of the game after their comprehensive win over Sri Lanka Women. Expect New Zealand Women to field with the same playing XI against India Women as well.

India vs New Zealand: New Zealand Women Squad

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind Toss Stats, Schedule And All Squad Updates Ahead Of 1st ODI

India vs New Zealand: Playing XI Predictions

Based on current form and playing conditions, we have predicted the best playing XI from both sides expected to play in the upcoming game to answer the 'Who is playing in India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup game'?

India vs New Zealand: Predicted India Women XI

Smriti Mandhana/Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaekwad.

India vs New Zealand: Predicted New Zealand Women XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest (wk), Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr.

Note: IN W vs NZ live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV

✅ Two wins from two

✅ The two highest totals of the tournament so far



India have made quite the start to their #T20WorldCup campaign 👏#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/QJdZO7UjJA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 24, 2020

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma, Bowlers Power India To Rare 5-0 Whitewash In T20I Series