SA Vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second T20I between South Africa and England will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST (4:00 PM GMT) (6:00 PM local). England lost the first T20I and would look to make a comeback. South Africa, on the other hand, would look to win the series by winning the upcoming match.
SA vs ENG Dream11: Game schedule
Venue: Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa
Date: Friday, February 14, 2020
Time: 9:30 PM IST (4:00 PM GMT) (6:00 PM local)
SA vs ENG Dream11 Squads
SA vs ENG Dream11: South Africa
Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks
SA vs ENG Dream11: England
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Sam Curran
SA vs ENG Dream11 Top picks
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Dale Steyn
England: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy
SA vs ENG Dream11 Team
Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock (C)
Batsmen: Jason Roy, David Miller, Eoin Morgan (VC), Temba Bavuma
All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo
Bowler: Dale Steyn, Mark Wood, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid
SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction
South Africa start as favourites to win.
SA vs ENG Dream11: Disclaimer
Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.
