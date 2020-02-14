SA Vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second T20I between South Africa and England will be played at Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa. The upcoming fixture will be played on Friday, February 14, 2020. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 PM IST (4:00 PM GMT) (6:00 PM local). England lost the first T20I and would look to make a comeback. South Africa, on the other hand, would look to win the series by winning the upcoming match.

SA vs ENG Dream11: Game schedule

Venue: Kingsmead in Durban, South Africa

Date: Friday, February 14, 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST (4:00 PM GMT) (6:00 PM local)

SA vs ENG Dream11 Squads

SA vs ENG Dream11: South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks

SA vs ENG Dream11: England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Denly/Dawid Malan, Sam Curran

SA vs ENG Dream11 Top picks

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Dale Steyn

England: Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jason Roy

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Quinton de Kock (C)

Batsmen: Jason Roy, David Miller, Eoin Morgan (VC), Temba Bavuma

All-Rounder: Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowler: Dale Steyn, Mark Wood, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

South Africa start as favourites to win.

SA vs ENG Dream11: Disclaimer

