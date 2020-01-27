SA Vs Eng: Faf Du Plessis Takes Blinder To Send Joe Root Back; Watch Video

South Africa is currently playing England in the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The Proteas had yet another miserable day in the field on Day 3 of the Test. But at the end of the day, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis produced a moment of magic on the field that is sure to inspire his teammates on Day 4 as they begin their quest to chase 466 runs.

Du Plessis took a sensational catch to get rid of Joe Root off Beuran Hendricks' bowling. Hendricks clinched his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket during England’s second innings. Faf du Plessis timed his dive to perfection and stretched on his right to complete a brilliant catch.

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis' sensational grab to dismiss Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root chose not to enforce the follow on and England went all guns blazing as they were bowled out for 248 in the second innings. They have now set the Proteas a record target of 466 to chase.

South Africa vs England: Faf Du Plessis hints at Test retirement

Faf du Plessis has been facing a blunt of criticism for South Africa’s poor form in Test cricket. The Proteas suffered a 0-3 whitewash in India last year after losing to Sri Lanka at home. Even in the ongoing home series against England, South Africa won the first Test in Centurion by 107 runs only to squander their 1-0 lead three weeks and two Tests later.

While speaking with an online sports portal, Faf du Plessis hinted that the upcoming Johannesburg Test could well be his last Test match at home. Even though he has committed himself to play until this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, he also said he might not be returning to Test cricket soon. After the ongoing series, South Africa’s next Test assignment will be against West Indies between July and August.

Faf du Plessis said that he would probably make his decision after the West Indies series. He admitted that he could have pulled the plug midway in the ongoing series as well but that would have only made things worse for the side. He felt that the team still needs a leader and he has to stay and guide the Proteas through their difficult times.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA TWITTER