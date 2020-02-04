SA Vs ENG Dream11 1st ODI Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

South Africa will face England in the first ODI of England's tour of South Africa 2019/20. The match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town on Tuesday, February 4 at 4:30 PM IST. Quinton de Kock will captain the home side and Eoin Morgan will lead England. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SA vs ENG Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, and Kyle Verreynne.

England:

Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Joe Root, Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, and Tom Banton.

SA vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root (vice-captain), Eoin Morgan

All-Rounders: Andile Phehlukwayo, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

This will be the first match of the ODI series which is following a four-match Test series that England won. The big change for South Africa is that Quinton de Kock will take over the white-ball captaincy duties from Faf du Plessis.

South Africa's last ODI was against Australia at the 2019 World Cup. South Africa won that match by 10 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen. Their best bowlers were Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada.

England's last ODI was against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup Final. England won that match in the Super Over. Their best batsmen in the game were Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes. Their best bowlers were Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes.

England are the favourites to win this match.

