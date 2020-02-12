SA Vs ENG Dream11 1st T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The upcoming first T20I between South Africa and England will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Preview

The England cricket team are currently on a tour to South Africa to play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is over the course of 60 days in the country. England started the tour on a triumphant note, defeating the Proteas 3-1 in the Test matches. The ODI tussle that followed ended in a hard-fought draw.

In T20Is, South Africa are currently on an unbeaten streak as the last time they lost a series was back in 2018 to Sri Lanka. England have also won their last four T20I series with convincing margins, with their most recent win coming in New Zealand in 2019.

SA vs ENG Dream11 top picks

SA vs ENG Dream11: SA Squad

Quinton de Kock (w & c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen.

SA vs ENG Dream11: ENG Squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (C)

All-rounder – Ben Stokes (VC), Andile Phehlukwayo, Sam Curran

Batsmen – Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Temba Bavuma, Eoin Morgan

Bowlers – Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Adil Rashid

SA vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

We're just 1 sleep away from the opening match of the #KFCT20 series vs England in East London! Catch #ProteaFire live on @SuperSportTV 2, @SABC3 & @Radio2000ZA. Play starts at 18:00, tickets are selling fast at https://t.co/1lqITTzIju & the Buffalo Park ticket office. #BeThere pic.twitter.com/ROoPRyevrD — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 11, 2020

