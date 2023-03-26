SA Vs WI: Dream11 Team, West Indies Vs South Africa Live Stream, Fantasy Tips For 2nd T20I

SA vs WI: West Indies captain Rovman Powell was able to lead his team towards a narrow three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first T20I played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match was a low-scoring thriller in which batting first South Africa managed to make 131/8. David Miller top scored with 48. No other South African batsman was able to stay for a long time and was dismissed cheaply.

West Indies on the other hand also faced trouble while chasing the target but at last their skipper, Rovman Powell held his nerve and played an unbeaten knock of 43. In the end, his team was able to win the match by three wickets and also took a 1-0 lead in the series. Both teams will once again take on each other in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 26, 2023. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram will look to bring South Africa back on the winning track whereas the visitors will hope for a series win.

Before this, the Test series between both the teams was won by South Africa whereas the ODI series ended at 1-1 after the first ODI was washed out due to rain.

When and Where will the 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I between South Africa and West Indies be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 26, 2023, and will begin at 05:30 PM IST.

How to watch South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India on the Star Sports Network from 05:30 PM IST onwards.

How to stream South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India on the Disney Plus Hotstar from 05:30 PM IST onwards.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I on the Sky Sports Network and on the Sky Sports app from 01:00 PM BST.

How to watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch and stream South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20I on the Sky Sports Network and on icc.tv from 08:00 AM EST.

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Dream 11 Predictions and Fantasy Tips

WICKET KEEPER: Quinton de Kock

BATTERS: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (vc)

ALL ROUNDERS: Wayne Parnell, Jason Holder

BOWLERS: Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

South Africa vs West Indies: Predicted XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c) Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.