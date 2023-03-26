SA Vs WI: Dream11 Team, West Indies Vs South Africa Live Stream, Fantasy Tips For 2nd T20I

Quick links:
SA vs WI: West Indies captain Rovman Powell was able to lead his team towards a narrow three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first T20I played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match was a low-scoring thriller in which batting first South Africa managed to make 131/8. David Miller top scored with 48. No other South African batsman was able to stay for a long time and was dismissed cheaply.
West Indies on the other hand also faced trouble while chasing the target but at last their skipper, Rovman Powell held his nerve and played an unbeaten knock of 43. In the end, his team was able to win the match by three wickets and also took a 1-0 lead in the series. Both teams will once again take on each other in the second T20I at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on March 26, 2023. South Africa skipper Aiden Markram will look to bring South Africa back on the winning track whereas the visitors will hope for a series win.
Before this, the Test series between both the teams was won by South Africa whereas the ODI series ended at 1-1 after the first ODI was washed out due to rain.
WICKET KEEPER: Quinton de Kock
BATTERS: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (vc)
ALL ROUNDERS: Wayne Parnell, Jason Holder
BOWLERS: Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c) Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
West Indies: Rovman Powell (C), Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.