SA-Y Vs ZIM-Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Zimbabwe Under-19s will face the South Africa Under-19s in the fifth ODI of the Quadrangular Under-19 Series. The match will be played on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Let us take a look at their squads and the SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11 for the match.

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Match Schedule

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban, South Africa

Date: January 7, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM IST

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Match Preview

Khanya Cotani will lead the South Africa Under-19 side, while Dion Myers will lead Zimbabwe. The ongoing South Africa Quadrangular Under-19 series 2020 involves Under-19 teams from South Africa, India, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. All four teams will face each other in a round-robin format. A total of 8 youth ODIs will be played across 7 days in different venues of South Africa.

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Squads

South Africa Under-19: Khanya Cotani (C/WK), Manje Levert, Andrew Louw, Jonathan Bird, Luke Beaufort, Tyrese Karelse, Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Merrick Brett, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane, Ruan Terblanche, Bryce Parsons, Achille Cloete and Gerald Coetzee.

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Emmanuel Bawa, Dion Myers (C), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Taurayi Tugwete, Dane Schadendorf, Gareth Chirawu (WK), Nkosilathi Nungu, Dylan Grant, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Samuel Ruwisi, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Privilege Chesa, Brandon James, Luke Oldknow

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain selection

Captain: Khanya Cotani

Vice-captain: Dion Myers

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Khanya Cotani

Batsmen: Jonathan Bird, Andrew Louw, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers

All rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Tyrese Karelse

Bowlers: Merrick Brett, Dylan Grant, Bryce Parsons, Privilege Chesa

SA-Y vs ZIM-Y Dream11 Prediction

South Africa are likely to win the game against Zimbabwe.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.