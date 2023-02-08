SA20 2023 Semi-Final: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Date, Venue And More

South Africa based SA20 league has gained a lot of love from the fans all over the world. SA20 which started on 10th January 2023 last month is now in it's last phase as the teams to qualified for the play-offs are ready to take on against each other. The SA20 T20 league has a total of six teams from which only four teams have reached the playoffs.

The playoffs scenario of the league is now clear and the four teams which will battle in the playoffs are now finalised. Joburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the four teams which are finalised for the playoffs of the league.

The league is also special for the Indian fans as all the owners of the franchises also own franchises from the Indian Premier League. Also in most of the leagues around the world like the PSL or BBL wherein the draft procedure was used to finalise the players, in SA20 auction procedure was used just like the IPL. The names of all the franchises are inspired by IPL.

Talking about the playoff fixtures of the league, both the semi finals will be played on 8th February 2023 and 9th February 2023 respectively whereas the final will be played on 11th February.

The first semi final will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals. Pretoria Capitals had beaten Paarl Royals in their last match of the group stage. So, before the first semi final Pretoria Capitals will have a slight edge over the Paarl Royals.

When will the SA20 playoffs take place?

The first semi final will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals on 8th February 2023.

The second semi final will be played between Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape on 9th February.

When and where will the playoffs take place?

The first semi final will be held at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg and the match will start from 9 pm IST. The second semi final will be held at the SuperSport in Centurion and the match will start from 9 pm IST.

Where can we watch SA20 playoffs?

The SA20 playoffs can be watched on the Sports 18 channel from 9 pm IST.

Where can we stream SA20 playoffs?

The SA20 playoffs can be streamed on Jio Cinema from 9 pm IST.